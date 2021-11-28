Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is blind to reality

Governing party makes lame excuses for poll losses

28 November 2021 - 22:04
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Many South Africans will have seen the ANC media conference at which Fikile Mbalula and Nomvula Mokonyane attempted to explain why millions of ANC supporters failed to turn up to cast their votes.

Addressing journalists, they put forward a host of reasons. But, as usual, ANC politicians fail to grasp that their deployed cadres are incompetent, unskilled and motivated by self-interest and patronage.

They also failed to acknowledge that a sea change is under way at local government level. Some citizen groups, frustrated at years of a lack of service delivery, have taken control of municipal functions and are delivering services. This growing trend is being driven by voters who are sick of corrupt, incompetent politicians.

At the most basic level, local government in SA must ensure a secure and stable environment in which economic development can take place. They need to plan and develop physical infrastructure — water supply, roads — as well as promote education, public health and environmental sustainability.

How can the government function effectively at national level if local government is incapable of developing the local physical infrastructure?

The ANC continues to claim it is “self-correcting”, but there is an urgent need for it to realign with the business community, which frankly also needed to have adopted a far more assertive stance in recent years.

Late in the day the government has started to address the necessary energy reform, albeit reluctantly on the part of the energy minister. But unless it introduces the following necessary reforms the country will continue to produce low GDP growth and fail to create an economic environment conducive for job creation:

  • Professionalise the public service and local government by stepping away from cadre deployment.
  • Implement effective consequence management in the sphere of public finance management, and inform the country how the ballooning public sector wage bill is to be addressed.
  • Take urgent steps to address labour market rigidity to create a climate for job creation.
  • Urgently review BEE policies, which have only benefited the connected elite, and instead promote widespread economic empowerment.
  • Urgently promote public-private partnerships to deal with the infrastructure backlog.
  • Urgently introduce state procurement reform.
  • Urgently deal with the expropriation without compensation debacle, or there will be no more foreign direct investment.

Unless the ANC government makes substantial progress addressing the above reforms, GDP growth will remain below 2%, there will be increasing social unrest, and the ANC will suffer greater losses at the polls in 2024.

Neil Garden 
Edenvale

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to the Wild Coast?

ANC-linked Thebe Investments has a stake in Shell SA and the government stands to win big if the company strikes oil
Opinion
7 hours ago

LETTER: DA needs to show the way

DA-held municipalities must break away from stranglehold of ANC
Opinion
3 hours ago

ANC punished over lack of action on corruption, says Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula discusses his party's weak showing in local elections and municipal council sittings across the country
National
3 days ago

ANC loss shows growth of right-wing ideals in SA, says Mbeki

Former president warns that without change in the lives of voters SA’s progressive movement is in danger
National
3 days ago

LETTER: De Klerk had guts, Mr President

Ramaphosa should show similar boldness and stop trying to hold the ANC together
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: The moment ANC rule was broken

The 2021 municipal election brought a serious defeat for the ruling party
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: The school of rent-seekers

The ANC has produced nothing but people who collect and usurp taxes from the people
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa brings international ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Travel ban is rational
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: The school of rent-seekers
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

DA mayors running Gauteng metros vow better service delivery

National

Cosatu calls for alliance summit after ANC’s poor electoral performance

National

LETTER: Why are PAYE criminals not charged?

Opinion / Letters

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A busy week for MPs before the December recess

Politics

LETTER: Mind the trap, DA

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC too clueless to understand

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Phalatse is a mayor of quality

Opinion / Letters

Tshwane vote makes it three out of three for DA in Gauteng

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.