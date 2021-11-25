Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why are PAYE criminals not charged?

Just asking ...

25 November 2021 - 17:12
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
When a company deducts PAYE from an employee and does not pay it over to the SA Revenue Service, it and its directors are committing a criminal offence (“Return to sender, this business is blown”, November 24).

Why is it, then, that the CEOs of state-owned entities that are party to this behaviour (and, for that matter, the ANC, which similarly has not paid over PAYE) are not criminally charged?

Nick Steen,Via BusinessLIVE

PETER BRUCE: Return to sender, this business is blown

A few years ago when Mark Barnes was running the Post Office it required zero money from the state, now it needs R8bn just to survive
Opinion
22 hours ago
