LETTER: Why are PAYE criminals not charged?

When a company deducts PAYE from an employee and does not pay it over to the SA Revenue Service, it and its directors are committing a criminal offence (“Return to sender, this business is blown”, November 24).

Why is it, then, that the CEOs of state-owned entities that are party to this behaviour (and, for that matter, the ANC, which similarly has not paid over PAYE) are not criminally charged?

Just asking ...

Nick Steen,Via BusinessLIVE

