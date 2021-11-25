Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The school of rent-seekers

25 November 2021 - 20:03
Picture: ALAN EASON
Picture: ALAN EASON

I went to Berlin some years ago, where the stark reality of the difference between free enterprise on one side and rent-seeking communism on the other was still clearly visible. It was a concrete wall that separated those, whereas in SA it is the wall between the private sector and the rent-seekers in the state and ANC (“Return to sender, this business is blown”, November 24).

That’s all the ANC can ever produce: rent-seekers. In biblical terms, tax collectors. Name one thing Cyril Ramaphosa did to earn his billions. He was just an early rent-seeker.

The desperation, almost panic, shown in Durban this week just shows that the honey pot is nearly empty. I feel desperately sorry for the people of Durban.

The Post Office was long ago sucked dry by a litany of leeches who couldn’t see a future beyond the next payday. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is just a graduate from the same university.

Richard Bryant, BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

PETER BRUCE: Return to sender, this business is blown

A few years ago when Mark Barnes was running the Post Office it required zero money from the state, now it needs R8bn just to survive
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Return to sender, this business is ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Government must get bold about ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MIKE LOEWE: Battle of the coastline versus the ...
Opinion
4.
BAHRU ZEWDE: Truth is a major casualty of the war ...
Opinion
5.
Stagnant remuneration threatens judicial ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Post Office was doomed when Barnes left

Opinion / Letters

SA Post Office faces collapse without bailout, ministry says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.