LETTER: The school of rent-seekers

I went to Berlin some years ago, where the stark reality of the difference between free enterprise on one side and rent-seeking communism on the other was still clearly visible. It was a concrete wall that separated those, whereas in SA it is the wall between the private sector and the rent-seekers in the state and ANC (“Return to sender, this business is blown”, November 24).
That’s all the ANC can ever produce: rent-seekers. In biblical terms, tax collectors. Name one thing Cyril Ramaphosa did to earn his billions. He was just an early rent-seeker.
The desperation, almost panic, shown in Durban this week just shows that the honey pot is nearly empty. I feel desperately sorry for the people of Durban.
The Post Office was long ago sucked dry by a litany of leeches who couldn’t see a future beyond the next payday. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is just a graduate from the same university.
Richard Bryant, BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.