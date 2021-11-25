LETTER: The school of rent-seekers

I went to Berlin some years ago, where the stark reality of the difference between free enterprise on one side and rent-seeking communism on the other was still clearly visible. It was a concrete wall that separated those, whereas in SA it is the wall between the private sector and the rent-seekers in the state and ANC (“Return to sender, this business is blown”, November 24).

That’s all the ANC can ever produce: rent-seekers. In biblical terms, tax collectors. Name one thing Cyril Ramaphosa did to earn his billions. He was just an early rent-seeker.

The desperation, almost panic, shown in Durban this week just shows that the honey pot is nearly empty. I feel desperately sorry for the people of Durban.

The Post Office was long ago sucked dry by a litany of leeches who couldn’t see a future beyond the next payday. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is just a graduate from the same university.

Richard Bryant, BusinessLIVE

