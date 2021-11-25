Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post Office was doomed when Barnes left

25 November 2021 - 15:42
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Return to sender, this business is blown”, November 24). There are many more examples of competent people in SA who would willingly contribute to rebuilding the country.

The ANC policy of cadre deployment precludes this. Mark Barnes is a shining example. Another is Johann Rupert, who said he has not had one phone call from Cyril Ramaphosa since he became president.

Whether you agree with their politics or not, our country once had the services of dedicated, gifted politicians like Jan Smuts, Jan Hofmeyr and people with integrity like Hans Strijdom, who used to pay for the postage stamps he used privately when he was prime minister.

The day Mark Barnes walked I knew the Post Office was doomed.

Garth Kruger, Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

