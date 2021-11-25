LETTER: A quick-fix solution

Your editorial opinion refers (“Government must get bold about restricting access to the unvaccinated”, November 25).

Employers are obliged to put the safety of their employees first. In doing so it is not unreasonable for them to restrict unvaccinated employees from entering the workplace. Discovery, for example, explained that mandating Covid-19 vaccines for staff is much the same as mandating other preventive measures such as wearing masks, distancing and sanitising.

We taxpayers are entitled to a similar quid pro quo from social grant recipients. A quick-fix for government to increase the percentage of vaccinated citizens would be to mandate that social grant recipients be vaccinated to receive their grants.

If the country’s current 35% vaccination rate applies pro rata to the 18-million grant recipients, we could add another 12-million vaccinated individuals, taking SA’s tally to about 55% vaccinated.

Mike Faure

Bedfordview

