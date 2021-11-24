LETTER: Mind the trap, DA

I think the DA is being set up to lose in the 2024 national election (“Tshwane vote makes it three out of three for DA in Gauteng”, November 23).

No party in the world would be able to turn such dysfunctional metro councils around in two years given the extent of the damage wreaked by the ANC over 27 years. So all that will happen is a “De Ruyter” move. The DA will be blamed for mismanagement 27 years in the making.

The DA had better order forensic audits at all the municipalities it now “governs” so an objective baseline is established against which their efforts over the next two years can be measured.

Andrea Robertson

Via BusinessLIVE

