LETTER: Fool’s advice

Your report on Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta’s state visit refers (“Transnet tops agenda in Ramaphosa’s talks with Kenyatta”, November 23).

Transnet cannot even maintain our colonial era narrow-gauge rail system, but it could advise Kenya on Transnet’s core strategy of allowing SA’s rail network to be stripped, and then appointing security companies to protect the ruins.

And perhaps its success in supporting the booming domestic scrap metal industry.

Pierre Jordaan

Via BusinessLIVE

