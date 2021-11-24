LETTER: Bravo Tom Eaton

I was happy and rather proud that Tom Eaton made the front page of your newspaper in full colour this week (“No need for a panic attack over the return of the pylon attack”, November 22). It is well deserved and long overdue, as to my mind he writes the finest column in your newspaper, week in and week out.

Though I buy the Business Day print edition only twice a week, I can’t wait for Tuesday’s edition to see what Eaton has to say. Apart from his column being insightful and well researched, he can always make me weep with laughter, with tears of joy rolling down my left cheek and tears of sadness down my right.

In all my years of reading the news he is the only journalist who has elevated my senses to this degree. Keep it up, Tom.

Warren Siebrits, Illovo

