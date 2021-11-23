Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A poisonous political cocktail

The mix is certain to keep producing politicians who work only to suit themselves

23 November 2021 - 16:10
Business Day is correct to chide all of SA’s political parties (“Post-election horse-trading doesn’t augur well for functioning local governments”, November 22). What else can it honestly do when the situation can hardly be a surprise to anyone?

A hitherto party-state where the governing ANC is in slow decline and, worse, split; an EFF that rejoices in having nothing to offer besides disruption; a plethora of insignificant parties with meaningless platforms; a DA with the pretentious but empty title of “official opposition”; topped off with an electorate so indifferent or misunderstanding or incapable of playing their role that only half bother to turn out to vote.

The mix is certain to produce just what we see: politicians decoupled from the people they are supposed to represent, working only to suit themselves. It’s going to take years yet to change.

Paul Whelan
Via BusinessLIVE

