LETTER: Municipalities need to be demolished
Bar in the Western Cape, they are incompetent, corrupt and inefficient governance infrastructures
It matters little which party is in the driving seat in SA municipalities, an incompetent, corrupt and inefficient governance infrastructure is too well embedded, except perhaps in the Western Cape, and, having taken over 25 years to set in, is practically impossible to reverse (“Metro council line-ups take shape as coalition talks hit deadline”, November 22).
Like a hijacked building in Johannesburg, the only way to “fix” it is by demolition — and even then how well will the replacement building fare? It’s not going to happen during what’s left of my lifetime.
Claudio Longo
Via BusinessLIVE
