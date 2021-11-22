LETTER: Is it not a no-brainer to make the Covid-19 vaccine compulsory?

Almost two years after the Covid-19 virus appeared there is a growing frustration with what people perceive to be draconian measures imposed on them. What I don’t understand is that when we had polio and smallpox pandemics, the world made vaccines compulsory as the only way to save lives. It worked.

We now have another pandemic on our hands, and being the woke world we are today we are not enforcing compulsory vaccination. Instead we are making it extremely difficult to travel, and talking of banning the non-vaccinated from shows, restaurants and shops. I see that in Australia even doctors and nurses cannot enter hospitals if they are not double vaccinated.

The slow vaccination rate here in SA means the infection rate is rising again. So really, is it not a no-brainer to make this vaccine compulsory? Then hopefully we can get that herd immunity the scientists are all talking about?

Barbie Sandler

Constantia

