LETTER: ANC’s skewed priorities

22 November 2021 - 17:30
Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The ANC took a hiding in the municipal elections, while load-shedding and water outages have become a reality for most South Africans. But the governing party has been busy with more important matters.

It has declared that it does not support the decision of Miss SA Lalela Mswane to compete in the Miss Universe pageant next month because it is in Israel. Apparently Israel is an apartheid state, and that country’s human rights principles do not accord with the ANC’s.

Given that our friends are North Korea and Iran, it is understandable that Israel will receive the ANC’s opprobrium. Yet a spokesperson for the sports, arts & culture ministry said that “sending Miss SA would have a negative impact on her reputation and future”.

Having lost many seats in the recent elections, it is clear that the ANC is on its way out politically speaking. If it succeeds in crushing Mswane’s dreams she and many others who support her will know and understand its destructive influence and total lack of compassion for the people.

Having completely wrecked SA, the ANC is now destroying itself.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff

CHRIS ROPER: Miss SA’s Israel misstep

It’s time to demand accountability of beauty pageant contestants and governments alike. And consistency in their application of principle
4 days ago

LETTER: SA shows two faces on Israel

It is bullying an easy target while supporting a two-state solution
6 days ago

MILTON SHAIN: It is not atrocities the ANC deplores, but the Jewish state itself

Would the department of sport, arts and culture have withdrawn support if the Miss World pageant was held in China, Zimbabwe or Turkey?
1 week ago

LETTER: Israel aims to act usefully

Declaration of independence has taken on a larger significance than a legal instrument
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Racist ANC disguises anti-Semitism

Cadre deployment, Broad-Based BEE, selection of Constitutional Court judges and affirmative action have exposed its bias
1 month ago
