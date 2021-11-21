Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Summer load-shedding points to sabotage

21 November 2021 - 19:57
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE 015

For the past three years I have noticed a pattern in that load-shedding picks up steam in November and goes haywire in December, which boggles the mind (“Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be behind sabotage”, November 17).

Eskom has always told us that power demand is greatest during the winter months, yet every year the worst load-shedding occurs during summer and particularly during December, when most of the manufacturing and construction industry shuts down, businesses close and power demand should be substantially reduced.

Why is this? I can only pin this down to sabotage and the likelihood that disgruntled employees or ex-employees are deliberately plunging the country into darkness during these periods to frustrate and anger South Africans over the festive season.

Mark Khoury
Via BusinessLIVE

