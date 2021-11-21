Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa seems scared to act against saboteurs

21 November 2021 - 20:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

It seems likely that the ANC government knows who started the July riots and which organisations and factions may be behind these apparently deliberate acts of sabotage or terrorism (“Eskom reports acts of sabotage to Hawks”, November 19).

Is it possible that President Cyril Ramaphosa is frightened to take decisive action against perpetrators for fear of escalating the apparent insurrection that may await us, which conceivably may be bubbling under the surface? If the identity of the perpetrators is not known, what other explanation can there be?

If the identity of the perpetrators is unknown to the security authorities, we have a real problem, don’t we? That could suggest that leadership is part of the problem. It will be interesting to see what the government comes up with through an explanation and action plan to deal with this latest nonsense.

Alas, I for one will not be holding my breath as I anticipate more lily-livered lies. Get ready to have your intelligence insulted yet again. Hopeless.

Steve Shepherd
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July unrest deters investment

The lack of justice being done, or seen to be done, shows a shocking lack of leadership
Opinion
4 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and security cluster ministers to be grilled by MPs

The government’s intelligence gathering capabilities are expected to come under scrutiny
Politics
5 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Red light flashes over joblessness amid interest rate hike

Spikes in petrol and power prices are hitting consumers hard
Opinion
5 hours ago

Sasria processes just over one-third of R32bn claims from July unrest

State insurer says payouts are under way and an additional R11bn has been allocated by the government
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Show some respect: why South ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg needs a mayor who can ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s greatest ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: FW deserves remembrance
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Presidency rebukes minister’s attempt to downplay planning of attacks

National

PAUL HOFFMAN: Why is the state not creating an anti-corruption body?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.