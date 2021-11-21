LETTER: Ramaphosa seems scared to act against saboteurs

It seems likely that the ANC government knows who started the July riots and which organisations and factions may be behind these apparently deliberate acts of sabotage or terrorism (“Eskom reports acts of sabotage to Hawks”, November 19).

Is it possible that President Cyril Ramaphosa is frightened to take decisive action against perpetrators for fear of escalating the apparent insurrection that may await us, which conceivably may be bubbling under the surface? If the identity of the perpetrators is not known, what other explanation can there be?

If the identity of the perpetrators is unknown to the security authorities, we have a real problem, don’t we? That could suggest that leadership is part of the problem. It will be interesting to see what the government comes up with through an explanation and action plan to deal with this latest nonsense.

Alas, I for one will not be holding my breath as I anticipate more lily-livered lies. Get ready to have your intelligence insulted yet again. Hopeless.

Steve Shepherd

Via BusinessLIVE

