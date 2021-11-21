Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Patriotic Alliance betrayed public

21 November 2021 - 17:13
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Patriotic Alliance’s withdrawal from coalition talks didn’t weaken the DA, it weakened the SA public’s chances of getting a clean, well-run administration in a major metro like Johannesburg (“PA withdrawal weakens DA ahead of coalition deadline”, November 16).

The PA has sold us all down the river. Of course, people could just get together and vote for the official opposition and see the ANC booted out forever, but when will that ever happen in this increasingly divided country?

Mark Crozier
Via BusinessLIVE

