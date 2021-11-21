Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation is the way to go

21 November 2021 - 19:11
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR

SA’s localisation policy is under constant attack from protrade lobbyists and foreign governments eager to stop competitors from manufacturing in SA. Their central argument is that we cannot manufacture locally given the lack of machinery, technology and skills.

Many forget that a number of countries that do manufacture successfully are no more educated than we are. Newer and better machinery than competitor economies use can be bought freely by new investors, and skills can be taught.

Given the Fukushima disaster in Japan and the current shortages of goods worldwide due to Covid-19, with Opec-generated global inflation, it is suicidal for manufacturers abroad not to diversify part of their manufacturing.

SA could begin a worldwide “diversify 30% of production” campaign to safeguard against the geographic risks international manufacturers face, now and in the future.

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has the right idea. Let us stand up to all pro-foreign manufacturing lobbyists. We need the jobs and taxes, and the multiplier effect local investment in manufacturing will bring. We are with you, Patel.

Hitesh Naran
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

PETER BRUCE: At last, some localised competition for Patel’s policies

Academics have produced a paper that challenges everything about the minister's localisation policies
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Localisation part of ANC myopia

Patel’s department is infested by backwardness, arrogance and antimarket ideology
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Patel’s localisation dream will be a nightmare

SA relies on imports for a range of products and services
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Economy is out of sync with global success drivers

An integrated global economy has emerged that has pummelled poverty since the Berlin Wall fell
Opinion
3 days ago

Localisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s woes, says report

Paper by the Centre for Development and Enterprise argues that government’s localisation drive will raise costs and reduce SA’s competitiveness
Economy
5 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Localisation plan could merely cement lower quality and higher prices

While PPC and Sephaku Cement might be smiling, the strategy lacks solid data
Opinion
4 days ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: Costs will stop localisation from spawning industrialisation

Department of trade, industry & competition provides no evidence that price increases were temporary
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Show some respect: why South ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s greatest ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: FW deserves remembrance
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg needs a mayor who can ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Enabling localisation

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation part of ANC myopia

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation: On the right track

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.