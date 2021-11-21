LETTER: Acsa anti-crime action could act as a blueprint for Eskom

I don’t have a clue how plant and equipment are protected at Eskom, but I do remember about 15-20 years ago the airports company suffered crippling losses brought on by criminal syndicates stealing traveller’s belongings on an epic scale (“Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be behind sabotage”, November 17).

The powers that be outsourced baggage handling to a private company, which set about purging theft. It installed many cameras in the baggage area and hired legions of private security officers to patrol the area.

I’m sure more was done, but the cost of those two measures would be negligible compared with the economic damage caused by load-shedding, especially if anyone caught is immediately put on trial by a special court and locked up for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years without parole.

Andrea Robertson

Via BusinessLIVE

