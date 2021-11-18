Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation: On the right track

If it reduces our exposure to imported inflation, surely it’s a win for locals

18 November 2021 - 15:29
Picture: CNSPHOTO via REUTERS
If the initiative called “localisation” by the department of trade, industry & competition is a vote of no confidence against (captured) so-called economic advisers, I say the department is on the right track (“Costs will stop localisation from spawning industrialisation”, November 16).

In her meandering article, after a lot of hand-waving, Ann Bernstein makes the ludicrous claim that localisation will “undermine the Reserve Bank’s  task of controlling inflation”.

The inflation the Reserve Bank “controls” is itself imported. So if localisation reduces our exposure to that, surely it’s a win for locals?

Mpho Tjabane, Johannesburg

ANN BERNSTEIN: Costs will stop localisation from spawning industrialisation

Department of trade, industry & competition provides no evidence that price increases were temporary
Opinion
2 days ago
