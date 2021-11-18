LETTER: Fibre is Telkom’s new racket
The replacement of copper cable has caused a quadrupling in monthly phone bill
About six months ago technicians came to my front door with a paper saying Telkom had outsourced the replacement of copper cable with optic fibre. After that nothing changed except my phone sounded slightly fainter.
Then these past weeks I have been bombarded with a stream of Telkom emails and SMSs telling me I am being “migrated from broadband to fibre” and mentioning a price that is double the R200 I now pay Telkom. Next Telkom sends me a bill quadrupling my monthly phone bill, even though there was no change to the number of calls I made.
When my wife phoned to complain, Telkom alleged I “activated” this change, when I did no such thing. How widespread is Telkom’s new money-grabbing racket? Have other readers had the same experience?
Keith Gottschalk, Claremont
