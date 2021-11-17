Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pragmatic policies now plausible

17 November 2021 - 17:16
Helen Zille. Picture: Eugene Coetzee
Many astute commentators have said the DA is weaker due to Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen’s leadership (“Deadlock raises odds of unstable metros after coalition talks fall apart”, November 16).

However, to reach this conclusion, in my opinion one has to substantially disregard the importance of the DA rejecting racial quotas. That the official party has done this, and that the ANC and most public voices will have to express a view on basic income grants, makes a shift towards pragmatic policies far less elusive — almost, dare I say, plausible.

Shawn Hagedorn
Via BusinessLIVE

