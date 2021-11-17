LETTER: Make tax records public

As a tax practitioner with more than 50 years’ experience I fully endorse Judge Norman Davis’s ruling. (“Zuma’s tax — a victory for transparency”, November 16).

Indeed, I suggest all tax records should be a matter of public record. Lawful, compliant citizens have nothing to hide, and all those flashy Ferrari “celebs” are desperate to tell the world what they earn anyway. So there is no real justification for secrecy.

Besides, why should the SA Revenue Service’s workings be excused from public and media scrutiny? Hands up anyone who thinks all tax assessors are squeaky clean.

In fact, Sars would learn more from former wives and cheated business partners than they do through experienced tax lawyers.

Tess Fairweather

Via BusinessLIVE

