LETTER: Make tax records public

17 November 2021 - 17:14
Former President Jacob Zuma leaves Pietermaritzburg High Court after his application to remove State Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his fraud and corruption trial was rejected. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
As a tax practitioner with more than 50 years’ experience I fully endorse Judge Norman Davis’s ruling. (“Zuma’s tax — a victory for transparency”, November 16).

Indeed, I suggest all tax records should be a matter of public record. Lawful, compliant citizens have nothing to hide, and all those flashy Ferrari “celebs” are desperate to tell the world what they earn anyway. So there is no real justification for secrecy.

Besides, why should the SA Revenue Service’s workings be excused from public and media scrutiny? Hands up anyone who thinks all tax assessors are squeaky clean.

In fact, Sars would learn more from former wives and cheated business partners than they do through experienced tax lawyers.

Tess Fairweather
Via BusinessLIVE

Sars ordered to hand Zuma’s tax returns to Financial Mail and amaBhungane

Clauses in Tax Administration Act over blanket secrecy are unconstitutional, high court rules
National
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s tax – a victory for transparency

Tuesday’s judgment in favour of the FM and amaBhungane represents a resounding triumph for SA’s access to information laws, which are frequently ...
Opinion
21 hours ago
