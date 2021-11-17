LETTER: Is Zuma tax-exempt?

I note that former president Jacob Zuma has had legal fees paid by the government and other sources such as his trust (“Zuma’s tax — a victory for transparency”, November 16).

We mere mortals would have to pay our personal legal fees from after-tax money, and would not be able to claim it as an expense. So why does this not apply to Zuma, especially should he (ever) be found guilty?

I also see the ANC is raising money via crowdfunding. Is this considered income in the hands of the ANC? Each donor is probably giving amounts below the donations tax threshold, but the lump sum taken by the ANC could be a serious amount.

Just asking!

Adrien McGuire

Via BusinessLIVE

