LETTER: Don’t hold your breath for orange jumpsuits

Erin Bates writes that “Once the report is filed, it and its recommendations on prosecution are all but certain to be taken on review” (“Zondo gets an official D-Day to hand in his report”, November 16).

So, if we are lucky there may be some actual prosecutions happening in 2030, considering the success of Jacob Zuma’s Stalingrad strategy in keeping him out of court.

I’m not holding my breath that anything is going to happen. Another R1bn flushed down the cesspit of ANC corruption.

Thinus Marais

Via BusinessLIVE

