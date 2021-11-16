LETTER: Drop the pan-African rubbish

I find this pan-African BS irritating (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).

You don’t have Emmanuel Macron talking on behalf of Europe; he concentrates on the issues affecting France. Why does Cyril Ramaphosa feel he represents an entire continent?

Let’s just sort out our own country.

Lloyd Macklin,Via BusinessLIVE

