Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Drop the pan-African rubbish

Instead of trying to speak for the continent, Cyril Ramaphosa should sort out his own country

16 November 2021 - 15:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

I find this pan-African BS irritating (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).

You don’t have Emmanuel Macron talking on behalf of Europe; he concentrates on the issues affecting France. Why does Cyril Ramaphosa feel he represents an entire continent?

Let’s just sort out our own country.

Lloyd Macklin,Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa

The president urges push to achieve ‘Made in Africa’ for business and economic development on the continent
National
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Godongwana’s policy statement ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa puts ANC first
Opinion / Letters
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mediclinic ruling reflects ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Zuma, Kremlin chess and nuclear power

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: It must be nice to live on planet Cyril

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: The dog pack can deliver sweeping reforms in 2024

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.