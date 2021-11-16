LETTER: Drop the pan-African rubbish
Instead of trying to speak for the continent, Cyril Ramaphosa should sort out his own country
16 November 2021 - 15:50
I find this pan-African BS irritating (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).
You don’t have Emmanuel Macron talking on behalf of Europe; he concentrates on the issues affecting France. Why does Cyril Ramaphosa feel he represents an entire continent?
Let’s just sort out our own country.
Lloyd Macklin,Via BusinessLIVE
