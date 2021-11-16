Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Can Ramaphosa and ANC deliver?

The government needs to create a conducive environment to attract investment

16 November 2021 - 16:33
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES

Another important requirement to attract first-world investment is a competent, incorruptible, crony-free and strategically intelligent government to create the environment conducive to doing business in SA (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).

Now ask yourself this question: are Ramaphosa and his ANC capable of delivering on these requirements?

Andy Rogers 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Drop the pan-African rubbish

Instead of trying to speak for the continent, Cyril Ramaphosa should sort out his own country
Opinion
1 hour ago

Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa

The president urges push to achieve ‘Made in Africa’ for business and economic development on the continent
National
21 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution tending towards zero

At the rate the ANC sheds votes SA could end up with John Steenhuisen as deputy president, writes Duma Gqubule
Opinion
1 day ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Only rebuilding trust can stop us sleepwalking into conflict

A decision-making process that is transparent and shows results would go a long way, writes Yacoob Abba Omar
Opinion
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Godongwana’s policy statement ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa puts ANC first
Opinion / Letters
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mediclinic ruling reflects ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.