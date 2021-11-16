LETTER: Can Ramaphosa and ANC deliver?
The government needs to create a conducive environment to attract investment
16 November 2021 - 16:33
Another important requirement to attract first-world investment is a competent, incorruptible, crony-free and strategically intelligent government to create the environment conducive to doing business in SA (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).
Now ask yourself this question: are Ramaphosa and his ANC capable of delivering on these requirements?
Andy Rogers
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.