LETTER: Can Ramaphosa and ANC deliver?

Another important requirement to attract first-world investment is a competent, incorruptible, crony-free and strategically intelligent government to create the environment conducive to doing business in SA (“Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa”, November 15).

Now ask yourself this question: are Ramaphosa and his ANC capable of delivering on these requirements?

Andy Rogers

Via BusinessLIVE

