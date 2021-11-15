Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Use R120bn wisely

Pay off part of Eskom’s debt

15 November 2021 - 15:55
An Eskom logo is seen at the utility's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
An Eskom logo is seen at the utility's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

It seems inevitable that the ANC government will spend the extra R120bn in revenue by continuing, in one way or another, to buy the electorate’s votes at the upcoming national elections.

Eskom is drowning in debt (the result of the ANC’s past gross mismanagement and corruption), on which it pays more interest than it receives in income.

Surely the most effective use of that R120bn would be to invest it in SA’s future by putting it into Eskom and reducing the interest load?

Robert Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AYABONGA CAWE: A windfall blows nowhere if we don’t spend it

New allocations and programmes mean little in an environment where systems and processes are incapable or unwilling to use the money
Opinion
22 hours ago

Enoch Godongwana sticks to script on no new spending

The finance minister was firm that the current fiscal framework stood and that he and Mboweni were on the ‘same wave length’ on everything
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The last thing SA needs now
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mediclinic ruling reflects ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa puts ANC first
Opinion / Letters
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: Godongwana sets example for strong ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Will Godongwana stand fast ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.