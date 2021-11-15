LETTER: Use R120bn wisely

It seems inevitable that the ANC government will spend the extra R120bn in revenue by continuing, in one way or another, to buy the electorate’s votes at the upcoming national elections.

Eskom is drowning in debt (the result of the ANC’s past gross mismanagement and corruption), on which it pays more interest than it receives in income.

Surely the most effective use of that R120bn would be to invest it in SA’s future by putting it into Eskom and reducing the interest load?

Robert Stone

Linden

