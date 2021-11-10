LETTER: Load-shedding stopped when Jacob Zuma was in charge

I refer to Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela’s letter (“SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter,” November 9).

To place matters in perspective, the Jacob Zuma years stopped load-shedding. That is a fact — the “Molefe-Koko effect”.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter, together with Pravin Gordhan, have plunged this country into an energy crisis, with small businesses shutting their doors and millions of SA citizens, the majority black, losing their jobs.

The SABC’s Samkelo Maseko pointed out a fact that continues to affect this country — that if a black CEO were at the helm of Eskom with this energy crisis, he would have been fired by now. Phakamani Radebe did not last in the job due to interference.

Brian Molefe was the best CEO SA has ever produced before being fired. He was deemed to be corrupt by the mainstream media, having not been found guilty by any court of law for corruption.

Unemployment remains stubbornly high in SA, with petrol prices increasing exponentially. I am not shocked by Mdhlela’s assertions since they merely show a level of ignorance of what is really happening in this country.

The Zuma years were the best for the country, especially for the majority of black people.

Ntokozo Patrick Zama

Via email

