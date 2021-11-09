Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter

He had no right to instruct ANC national leadership to dismiss Eskom CEO for alleged incompetence

09 November 2021 - 15:01
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

What right does an SABC employee have to instruct the ANC national leadership to dismiss the Eskom CEO for alleged incompetence?

“If he were black, he would have been long fired,” SABC political reporter Samkelo Maseko abrasively told ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa when he interviewed him at Irene, Pretoria, on Monday. The import of Maseko’s assertion about CEO André de Ruyter is that he is not fit for purpose. If that is so, what objective tool does Maseko have to make that assessment? He does not tell us.

It is OK for energy expert Ted Blom to blame De Ruyter for the mess at Eskom. It is preferable that Maseko, a reporter, directly interviews Blom and De Ruyter and gives SABC viewers their opinions and perspectives on the state of play at Eskom, and asks De Ruyter if he is not concerned about claims of nonperformance and the possibility of being fired.  

Load-shedding is a curse, but the problems at Eskom are multilayered and complex, and predate De Ruyter. The utility’s demise is a product of many years of neglect, compounded by the Zuma years of incompetence, looting and corruption.

The SABC sent Maseko to cover the ANC NEC meeting in Irene, Pretoria, to give the viewers of his TV station hard facts and a factual account of coalition discussions at the meeting.

Sure, there is a place for opinions in journalism, but the reporter’s job is to report hard facts, whatever their political bias might be. The SABC is a public broadcaster. We should not let it be turned into a political platform.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela,Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s salute the SA climate team for a fine achievement

Green-transition finance agreement has put SA at forefront of international climate funding deals
Opinion
1 day ago

André de Ruyter says climate finance deal is important first step

The deal enables SA to meet its new and ambitious nationally determined contribution targets, De Ruyter says
National
6 days ago

Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance

COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Mayor, mayor on the wall, who’s the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: Income grants take shape in budget ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Central banks facing an old enemy again
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas under Mother Cricket’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Karpowerships, all is forgiven
Opinion

Related Articles

André de Ruyter says climate finance deal is important first step

National

Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance

National

CARTOON: Eskom’s break-up plan

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.