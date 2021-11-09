LETTER: AngloGold Ashanti’s growth will be jobless

It is heartening to see that a new CEO is trying to ensure the viability of a mining company in SA (“AngloGold Ashanti reports progress in cutting costs, as it eyes more efficient model”, November 8). However, this will be jobless growth for now and in future.

As a country we need to start concentrating on job creation in every possible sphere. I strongly believe the government will have to look at ways to encourage the growth of small business, which will be the engine room of job creation over the next decade.

Clearly, the government will have to give small businesses tax breaks for every job they create, and release small businesses from the stranglehold of onerous labour legislation.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Employment & labour deputy MEC

