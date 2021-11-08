Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Marketing levies now a burden on the poor

The causes of SA’s economic crisis have little to do with the pandemic

08 November 2021 - 15:14
SA is suffering the worst economic crisis in its history, and while Covid-19 certainly worsened the situation the causes had little to do with the pandemic. Our economic policies, together with corruption and wastage, have placed many of our citizens in peril. More than half have no jobs or even job prospects, and with so many receiving no income millions wallow in abject poverty. Daily meals and healthy supplements are a distant dream.

Yet a few dozen agricultural industries continue to inflict pain on these helpless people in the form of statutory levies. These levies arise when an industry applies to the National Agricultural Marketing Council for the implementation of a statutory levy approved in terms of the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act. Thereafter it becomes mandatory.

The purpose of such levies is “to enable the relevant industries to collect funds to finance important generic functions”. Examples provided by the council are generic marketing of products, research & development, and transformation. The funds are collected along the distribution chain, but ultimately financed by consumers — including the poor.

Among the industries that impose these levies are producers of dairy, potatoes, citrus, deciduous fruits, red meat, wine, pork, eggs, potatoes, sorghum, maize and cereals. These levies apply to imports of these products as well. While I am sure there were a lot of good intentions, there are a few obvious worrying  conclusions in these difficult times. Poor, unemployed South Africans simply cannot afford it, and there is little visible generic marketing of most of the products. Why should we pay levies on imported red meat and pork? What product development or generic marketing applies?

A number of the industry organisations that benefit from these levies have huge surpluses that are used to run the organisations. This is a punitive system enforced on millions of starving people and the amounts collected are in many cases far higher than the allowable “generic expenditure”. (Though audit certificates are mandatory, expenditure allocation among levy and other business functions is often arbitrary.)

All of this can be found in the financial accounts of the relevant parties. What would the response from consumers be if VAT on these products increased by three percentage points? One can imagine, yet this is no different except that the 3%, which may vary slightly in some industries, is paid to the suppliers of the relevant products.

It’s time to put a stop to this unaffordable madness and start protecting the poor from any possibility or even perception of exploitation. What was once a reasonable charge has become a monstrous, unaffordable burden. 

Sheila Miller, Camps Bay

