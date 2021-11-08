LETTER: DA can and must save SA

After the 2016 elections many middle-of-the-road South Africans were bemused when the DA entered into an “agreement” (it was not a formal coalition) with the EFF that allowed it to take control of Johannesburg and Tshwane. They were working on that very political expedient that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

It did not work out well. The EFF extracted a heavy price for its co-operation, securing a number of key executive posts in Johannesburg for its cadres. Contrary to the public image he cultivates, then DA mayor Herman Mashaba was either actively complicit or looked the other way when corrupt megadeals such as the Johannesburg vehicle fleet contract were concluded. Encouraged by the EFF, he championed insourcing changes that have proved ruinously expensive. Only after Mashaba left to form his own party did the DA make it known that it would never again work with the EFF.

Last week DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that the DA would not be going into coalitions with the ANC either. “It is not the DA’s role to save the ANC,” he said. The IFP and ActionSA have also forsworn any prospect of working with the ANC. What these statements mean is that the ANC is likely to end up governing five metros — eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg — in coalition with the EFF.

That will inevitably have the effect of the ANC being pulled towards the EFF’s vision for governance in SA, which is modelled on Zimbabwe and Venezuela. The DA seems to think that by it not “helping” the ANC, the ANC will suffer at the polls in 2024 and finish below 50%. So what will it do then? In all likelihood its alliance with the EFF, forced on it after these elections, will be replicated at the national level, and SA’s slide towards bankruptcy and ruin will accelerate.

Are the DA’s leaders so blinded by ambition and pride that they cannot see this? It’s not three-dimensional chess. It may not be the DA’s role to save the ANC, but it most certainly should be its aim and mission to save SA.

David Still

Pietermaritzburg

