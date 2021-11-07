Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Too many greedy cooks will spoil the broth

07 November 2021 - 20:12
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Is SA ready for so many coalition governments? If experience is anything to go by, the answer is no.

Coalitions only work when the parties involved have the interests of the people at heart. This is not the case with all too many of our politicians. For them, being in government is about self-enrichment, while the poor remain on the periphery.

It will be difficult for many parties to agree on who should be what in municipal management.

With the country suffering from a pandemic of unemployment, poverty and corruption, it would have been logical to give the ANC another full mandate to root out corruption under President Cyril Ramaphosa, because he seems to be doing OK in that fight. What is needed is for the people of the country to support him. Instead, many municipal leaders will spend their time fighting each other instead of providing services to the people.

Since we are stuck with the reality of governing coalitions, we must demand that those involved put the people of this country first. If they don’t, those responsible should be punished in the 2024 general election.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

