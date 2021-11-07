LETTER: Israel aims to act usefully

As Israel negotiates its 73rd year as an independent state and racks up, year after year, technological, health and agricultural achievements that benefit humankind, so the hate-filled anti-Israel, anti-Semitic cacophony grows.

While world leaders assembled in Glasgow for a summit on climate change last week, in one category Israel is streets ahead of the world: water. Through desalination, drip irrigation and other innovations, Israel turned its lack of water into a major strength.

It was in Scotland last week today to share its achievements with the world and make a significant contribution to humanity’s wealth and health.

For Israel’s founders, the declaration of independence was a functional, legal instrument, not a document of entitlement. But it has taken on a larger significance in the more than 73 years since David Ben-Gurion first read it to the world.

Over the years judges, legislators, scientists, agriculturists and health practitioners the world over have been understanding that the declaration of independence was an aspiration to behave and act constructively and beneficially for humanity.

Israel’s diplomatic success with the Abraham accords and in Africa will not bend to the hatred spewing from the minds and lips of the ignorant and the blind, and here one can include the ANC and its left-wing supporters.

Our country is truly on the wrong side of history, and more and more of our citizens are coming to realise this.

Rodney Mazinter

Via e-mail

