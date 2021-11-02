Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yeats’ poem still rings true a century later

02 November 2021 - 17:43
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

I have noticed an increased use in the media recently of two phrases from WB Yeats’ poem The Second Coming to describe the state of government in SA today. The phrases used are “Things fall apart” andThe centre cannot hold”.

Yeats wrote his poem in 1920. It is worth quoting the first verse, which contains these two phrases and, I believe, provides a more nuanced description of our politics today. 

Turning and turning in the widening gyre;
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.

David Milne

Benoni North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CHRIS THURMAN: If you have to unleash Yeats on Africa, use the dance quote

The 2021 JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience defines Africa not by its borders but the visions of artists, writes Chris Thurman
Life
2 months ago

BOOK REVIEW: Train trip sets scene for turning reality on its head

Helen Oyeyemi’s Peaces is a fascinating and decidedly weird novel
Life
2 months ago

eThekwini could do with a DA government, says Steenhuisen

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen says the eThekwini municipality could do with a 'good dose of DA government to clean up after the ANC ...
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Why the low turnout makes us feel so ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Saving itself is always the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER: Why I voted and how I decided ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: ICE versus BEV mix critical to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Political climate change
Opinion

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Local poll results, Magashule back in court, while all ...

Politics

AYABONGA CAWE: Ballot gives us time to reflect on co-operative governance

Opinion / Columnists

Hammanskraal residents are voting for clean water

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.