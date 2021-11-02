Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The idea of different degrees of rape is nonsense

To suggest that being raped by an intimate partner is a lesser crime (and less traumatic) than being raped by a stranger is astounding

02 November 2021 - 16:51
Picture: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
Picture: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Is Terence Grant a woman? (“Recognise degrees of rape violence,” October 27). Has he been raped? Has he experienced the so-called “different degrees” of rape that he has defined in his letter?

It’s unlikely that he has experienced any degree of gender-based violence, in any way, ever. So many women in SA and around the world are being raped and killed by men, and to see someone express the opinion that women ought to somehow prevent rape is utterly depressing.

To suggest that being raped by an intimate partner is a lesser crime (and less traumatic) than being raped by a stranger is astounding. To suggest that it is a rape victim's responsibility to say — shout, scream — “no” forcefully enough to get the message across to their rapist is astounding, disgusting and utterly ridiculous.

It seems that the author of the letter feels qualified to understand, analyse and define rape, rapists and rape victims. When a person is able to sit back and discuss violent sexual abuse and trauma with what seems to be intellectual curiosity, it is clear that they know absolutely nothing about the experience.

Luke Sadler
Via email

