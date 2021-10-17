Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cancel unviable Limpopo megaproject

Lack of Chinese support as well as water will scupper Musina-Makhado SEZ

17 October 2021 - 16:40
It beggars belief that the Musina-Makhado special economic zone (SEZ) is still on the radar, for two additional reasons (Limpopo’s megaproject jobs will come at an enormous cost, October 14).

On September 21, President Xi Jinping announced that China would no longer build or finance overseas coal-fired power plants, as part of its commitment to a green agenda. No other country or institution will fill its place.

I recently spent time at the Pafuri game lodge in the northern Kruger Park that abuts the Limpopo as it flows out of SA into Mozambique. The river was completely dry, due to extraction of water upstream mainly for agriculture. The SEZ is dependent on a constant stream of water from the Limpopo. Does Lehlogonolo Masoga, CEO of the SEZ, have water divining powers?

This project is madness and must be cancelled.

Toby Chance
Via email

