LETTER: Cancel unviable Limpopo megaproject

It beggars belief that the Musina-Makhado special economic zone (SEZ) is still on the radar, for two additional reasons (Limpopo’s megaproject jobs will come at an enormous cost, October 14).

On September 21, President Xi Jinping announced that China would no longer build or finance overseas coal-fired power plants, as part of its commitment to a green agenda. No other country or institution will fill its place.

I recently spent time at the Pafuri game lodge in the northern Kruger Park that abuts the Limpopo as it flows out of SA into Mozambique. The river was completely dry, due to extraction of water upstream mainly for agriculture. The SEZ is dependent on a constant stream of water from the Limpopo. Does Lehlogonolo Masoga, CEO of the SEZ, have water divining powers?

This project is madness and must be cancelled.

Toby Chance

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

