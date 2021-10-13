LETTER: The green ’n gold are great

Gavin Rich’s most recent “Ruck ’n Roll” column was an invigorating read (“In context, SA rugby is looking good”, October 10). However, there were not enough accolades for the men in green and gold.

The Boks not only trounced the British & Irish Lions, but were outstanding in every department against the All Blacks, except for the placekicking. The New Zealanders did not have a solution to our scrums, nor the loose ruck.

Considering that SA lost a year due to the pandemic, they are not off the pace at all. In fact, it is the rest of the world that needs to play at the Boks’ tempo.

Forget Australia, they will be beaten again by New Zealand and the Lions (when they play). Our offloads and physicality in the game are unmatched in the rugby world.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.