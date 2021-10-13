Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The green ’n gold are great

Boks have not been given the accolades due to them

13 October 2021 - 16:43
Lood de Jager of the Springboks competes in the line out during the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at QCB Stadium in Townsville, Australia, September 25 2021. Picture: MATT ROBERTS/GETTY IMAGES
Lood de Jager of the Springboks competes in the line out during the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at QCB Stadium in Townsville, Australia, September 25 2021. Picture: MATT ROBERTS/GETTY IMAGES

Gavin Rich’s most recent “Ruck ’n Roll” column was an invigorating read (“In context, SA rugby is looking good”, October 10). However, there were not enough accolades for the men in green and gold.

The Boks not only trounced the British & Irish Lions, but were outstanding in every department against the All Blacks, except for the placekicking. The New Zealanders did not have a solution to our scrums, nor the loose ruck.

Considering that SA lost a year due to the pandemic, they are not off the pace at all. In fact, it is the rest of the world that needs to play at the Boks’ tempo.

Forget Australia, they will be beaten again by New Zealand and the Lions (when they play). Our offloads and physicality in the game are unmatched in the rugby world.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Pressure-cooker games will help Boks grow, says coach

Exposure to different risk appetites good team preparation ahead of tough European Tour
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Constant carping in Kiwi media about Bok playing style was getting tiresome

Performance against New Zealand proved that while the South Africans lost a year to Covid they have not lost ground
Opinion
1 week ago

Nienaber hopes Boks will gain momentum after last-gasp win over All Blacks

Coach believes the team are not at the level they were in 2019 because they did not play a lot of international rugby in 2020
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No hope with ANC
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The shepherd and the flock
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: How the DA plans to end ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: An IHS Towers listing would bring huge ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
RIZA MOOSA: When SOEs are no longer public ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Sharks utility back Curwin Bosch still has Springbok ambitions

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks going forward despite loss to Boks, says Foster

Sport / Rugby

Boks embrace the moment as they look past defeats

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.