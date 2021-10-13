Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sort out logjam with manual letters

13 October 2021 - 15:45
Picture: 123RF / JIRAPAS PUTTHAWONG
The Master of the High Court’s systems are still offline — executors’ letters and authority letters still cannot be issued (“Logjam at Master’s Office is abominable”, September 14).

Even though IT personnel in the department of justice are trying their best to overcome this problem, the system remains down. My bank has confirmed that it cannot close a deceased’s estate accounts as executors’ letters have to be verified with the Master.

Is it not possible for the banks to request the original executors’ letter to be submitted to the nearest branch for verification? The Master should be able to issue manual executor letters and authority letters, because we do not know how much longer it will take for this IT problem to be sorted out.

Christel Bester
Via e-mail

