LETTER: Unclear how Joburg ratepayers benefit from ANC’s Eskom proposal

While the proposal by the currently ANC-controlled City of Johannesburg to acquire Eskom’s electrical distribution infrastructure in the city at a cost of some R4bn, and also to settle outstanding debt of R7.5bn, will be of great benefit to Eskom, it is not clear how the rate-paying residents of the city will benefit.

The strong likelihood is that Johannesburg ratepayers will have to pay substantially more over time to settle this increased debt of R11.5bn. I suspect the ultimate objective of the ANC is to buy the support of the township communities that are now in debt to Eskom by simply cancelling it.

The ANC is desperate to maintain its control of Johannesburg, so this will consolidate that support in the same manner that the party has always purchased support, as instanced by our overpaid, corrupt and inefficient public service and state-owned entities.

As reported recently, Cosatu’s recent statement reflects the usual irrational reasoning process held by the union movement. An alliance partner of the ANC, Cosatu notes that “the biggest hurdle in fixing SA’s myriad problems is the inefficiency of the state and the scourge of corruption...”

However, its solution is to further impoverish the nation and its own members by calling for a national strike. Surely the rational solution is simply to vote the corrupt and inefficient political party out of power, starting with the upcoming municipal elections?

Robert Stone

Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.