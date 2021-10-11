Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No hope with ANC

11 October 2021 - 14:20
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
I am bewildered by the arrogance and cognitive dissonance of the governing party and its detached-from-reality leaders.

SA falls short on every social economic metric that matters, poverty and unemployment are on the rise, infrastructure standards are in free fall, crime is out of control.

These and more are a serious indictment of the ANC. Yet leaders such as Gwede Mantashe want to perpetuate the ineffective policies and strategies that have made SA a borderline failed state. The past 10 years have shown that the ANC does not have the intellectual, technical or moral capacity to take SA forward.

As long as it continues to speak and act as if it has the semblance of control and effectiveness, when the reality is very different, the ANC will never make the necessary reforms we need to build the country. As such, we need to vote these people out; there is no hope for a better future with ANC still at the political helm. The rot is too deep, corruption too endemic.

Cases such as Digital Vibes and the stadium construction in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality are not outliers or anomalies, they are the norm. From low-level government staff to political heads of departments, from warrant officers to national commissioners, everyone is on the gravy train. The only way to stop this train on its tracks is to dismantle the whole thing by voting the ANC out.

Thapelo Mpai, Kempton Park

