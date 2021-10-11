LETTER: Mantashe must go

I am surprised Lisa Steyn did not make the point in her article that the mineral resources & energy minister’s real concern is about having his political power base within the mining industry further reduced (“Gwede Mantashe warning on ‘dangerous’ Eskom plans a sign energy division persists”, October 7).

Having been sidestepped by President Cyril Ramaphosa once on a major issue within his portfolio, he is desperate to be seen to still wield influence within the ANC.

Together with a number of other incompetent ministers, Mantashe should be removed from a ministerial post, and not just moved sideways. Courage, Mr Ramaphosa — do what is good for the country!

Robert Stone, Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.