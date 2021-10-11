Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mantashe must go

11 October 2021 - 14:19
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED

I am surprised Lisa Steyn did not make the point in her article that the mineral resources & energy minister’s real concern is about having his political power base within the mining industry further reduced (“Gwede Mantashe warning on ‘dangerous’ Eskom plans a sign energy division persists”, October 7).

Having been sidestepped by President Cyril Ramaphosa once on a major issue within his portfolio, he is desperate to be seen to still wield influence within the ANC.

Together with a number of other incompetent ministers, Mantashe should be removed from a ministerial post, and not just moved sideways. Courage, Mr Ramaphosa — do what is good for the country!

Robert Stone, Linden

Gwede Mantashe warning on 'dangerous' Eskom plans a sign energy division persists

The mineral resources & energy minister also confirms he would not attend the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference
National
4 days ago
