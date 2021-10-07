Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Moral cowardice

07 October 2021 - 16:01
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
It is never an edifying sight to witness moral cowardice such as was on display at the hearings of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), where grown men and women recoiled from harmless, indeed beneficial, creatures.

Said creatures being white males. Of course, the ANC and its structures never confront their fear but hide behind “transformation”. If ever there were a misnomer, “transformation” is it.

It in fact means clinging to a rigid, static society cast forever in demographic terms, and eschewing anything challenging or innovative such as excellence. Can we not see that embracing excellence and meeting the challenge of skilled minorities is the only path to both individual and national growth?

Does the JSC refuse to accept the implications of the findings of the National Development Plan that whites have deep reserves of human and social capital?

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

