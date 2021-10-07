LETTER: Master of incompetence

It is ridiculous that the office of the master of the high court has such a large backlog. The families of deceased people need closure, but with all the estates left hanging no-one can go on with their lives. They do not even answer any of their phone numbers or reply to emails sent to the address published on the website.

My grandmother passed away in August and Absa Trust, which is handling her estate, cannot do anything because of the incompetence of the master’s office. What is happening to our land if everyone blames everything on Covid and cannot man up and take responsibility? You cannot get straight answers. It is unacceptable.

Gerda Cockrell

Via email

