LETTER: A true blue turncoat

Cape Town is currently governed by the “true blue” party and is anecdotally more efficiently run than most municipalities elsewhere in the country. However, the party’s management of Cape Town is not faultless and some people feel neglected, have been expelled by the true blue party or have been persuaded that they would be happier running their own one-man bands.

The result is that these former members of the true blue party have developed a mishmash of perceived or manufactured grievances and are beating the drum resoundingly to draw our attention to such perfidies.

One of the most aggrieved grievance bearers who came to prominence as a member of the true blue party is said to have subsequently supervised a contract for a fence built along the Limpopo river, with many holes and of substandard materials, and she is now pleading for my vote.

How can I realistically vote for a turncoat who, in her new high-profile position, now claims that adverse reports were withheld from her by corrupt officials? She does not seem to have control of what she is appointed to do, turns her multicoloured coat at every opportunity and does not adhere to the principles of good government as advanced by the true blue party.

Errol Callaghan

Goodwood

