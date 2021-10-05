Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A true blue turncoat

This aggrieved individual is now pleading for my vote

05 October 2021 - 15:37
Picture: 123RF/HANDMADEPICTURES
Picture: 123RF/HANDMADEPICTURES

Cape Town is currently governed by the “true blue” party and is anecdotally more efficiently run than most municipalities elsewhere in the country. However, the party’s management of Cape Town is not faultless and some people feel neglected, have been expelled by the true blue party or have been persuaded that they would be happier running their own one-man bands.

The result is that these former members of the true blue party have developed a mishmash of perceived or manufactured grievances and are beating the drum resoundingly to draw our attention to such perfidies.

One of the most aggrieved grievance bearers who came to prominence as a member of the true blue party is said to have subsequently supervised a contract for a fence built along the Limpopo river, with many holes and of substandard materials, and she is now pleading for my vote.

How can I realistically vote for a turncoat who, in her new high-profile position, now claims that adverse reports were withheld from her by corrupt officials? She does not seem to have control of what she is appointed to do, turns her multicoloured coat at every opportunity and does not adhere to the principles of good government as advanced by the true blue party.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PODCAST: The DA may not have an economic policy but its message this election is new

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce that the DA is not selling a value proposition in these current local government election campaigns
News & Fox
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa draws crowds in fight to regain Gqeberha

The 2016 DA victory was a major upset for the ANC as the Eastern Cape has always been its stronghold
Politics
1 day ago

DA wants outright win in Nelson Mandela Bay after coalition chaos

Party brings out big guns with John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille addressing manifesto launch
Politics
10 hours ago

Political parties try to lure youth to the polls

In an effort to win support from young people, parties are engaging closely with youth leaders across all platforms, including social media
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BUSI MAVUSO: Godongwana’s message should be sent ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: What is at stake for Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
FLOYD SHIVAMBU: Capable municipalities should be ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: You can’t hate billionaires if one day ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Let there be money — and lo there ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.