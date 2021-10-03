LETTER: Serve the nation well and all is forgiven

I am appealing to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to withdraw its biased and tainted report against the honourable comrade Dr Zweli Mkhize. He has served the nation well.

It doesn’t matter what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in February when SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi released the initial findings on the alleged R13bn corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE). Ramaphosa called it a “disgraceful chapter” in our history.

That was then, and even a week is a long time in politics. With looming local government elections and the ANC leadership contest in 2022, the president has a right to change his mind. He needs KwaZulu-Natal and Mkhize in his corner.

Poor new health minister Joe Phaahla has to be the one doing the dirty work of apologising to the nation for his predecessor’s mistakes, not Ramaphosa.

For the same reason, the 25-year-old corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma must also be scrapped. As we all know, with the help of his friends the Guptas, Zuma also served the nation well.

The same applies to Ace Magashule and so many other comrades who are before the courts for corruption, and according to Ramaphosa, if you served the nation well you are excused.

This is the new dawn of corruption. No need to run to Dubai. Just serve the nation well and you will be untouchable.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

