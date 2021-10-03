Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Serve the nation well and all is forgiven

03 October 2021 - 18:58
Former health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARONSERETTO
Former health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARONSERETTO

I am appealing to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to withdraw its biased and tainted report against the honourable comrade Dr Zweli Mkhize. He has served the nation well.

It doesn’t matter what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in February when SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi released the initial findings on the alleged R13bn corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE). Ramaphosa called it a “disgraceful chapter” in our history.

That was then, and even a week is a long time in politics. With looming local government elections and the ANC leadership contest in 2022, the president has a right to change his mind. He needs KwaZulu-Natal and Mkhize in his corner.

Poor new health minister Joe Phaahla has to be the one doing the dirty work of apologising to the nation for his predecessor’s mistakes, not Ramaphosa.

For the same reason, the 25-year-old corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma must also be scrapped. As we all know, with the help of his friends the Guptas, Zuma also served the nation well.

The same applies to Ace Magashule and so many other comrades who are before the courts for corruption, and according to Ramaphosa, if you served the nation well you are excused.

This is the new dawn of corruption. No need to run to Dubai. Just serve the nation well and you will be untouchable.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

LETTER: We need to face it: Zuma is all of us

To cure ourselves, first we must confront the lies we tell ourselves
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: The looters have triumphed

With Jacob Zuma free, the rule of law abandoned
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Helen Zille is reckless about leaks from Constitutional Court

DA politician should not emulate Julius Malema in his populist approach
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: The only winners in the Afghanistan mess are Pakistan and Islamic fundamentalists

It is an open secret that Pakistan intelligence services offered sanctuary to Taliban of the Pashtun tribe in Quetta
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The future of the EFF
Opinion / Columnists
2.
WAYNE BORCHARDT: Woolworths blunder a lesson in ...
Opinion
3.
POLO LETEKA RADEBE: African Bank can finally ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Ebrahim Patel is right to push for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MOHAMED A EL-ERIAN: Supply is the economy’s ...
Opinion

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zweli Mkhize’s presidential ambitions bite the dust

Opinion

Cyril Ramaphosa allows public release of Digital Vibes report

National

SIU recommends Anban Pillay be prosecuted over Digital Vibes

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.