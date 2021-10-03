Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Feeble trade policies will deliver poor returns

03 October 2021 - 18:12
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

I fully support Paul Matthew’s primary message concerning the incessant policy repetition and punitive measures against imports, which have produced little benefit (“Where is the dynamism in SA’s trade policy?”, September 29). However, trade policy is the lifeblood of the economy and if we support poor policies then we must expect poor returns.

As Matthew points out, the department of trade, industry & competition developed its trading philosophies on the formation of sectoral master plans underpinning growth of the agricultural and industrial sectors via intensive localisation drives.

Matthew’s organisation, the Association of Meat Importers & Exporters, is a signatory to the well-publicised poultry master plan, which lists as its first strategic objective the “insurance that locally produced product makes up an increasingly larger proportion of consumption over time”. This will be accompanied by “driving domestic demand” and “further trade measures to support local industry”.

The entire master plan is built around substantially expanding the local poultry industry by way of various forms of punitive tariffs. This is a huge threat to the future of the import industry, as meaningful growth in local poultry can only be subsidised by sizeable import reduction, a feature of all of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s localisation-based master plans.

As Matthew himself points out, local manufacturers are depicted as the good guys and the importers as bad guys. We’ve all seen this show before. The outcome will be higher consumer prices and lower quality. Some lip service is paid to growing exports, but because of numerous obstacles such as price, water content and health certification problems, this is nothing more than a very long-term vague possibility.

The problem is that importers need to be principled and consistent. Being a signatory to a flawed master plan whose primary aim is to reduce your market share, which you recognise as unreasonable, unfair and ultimately unworkable (my description), is akin to turkeys voting for Christmas.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PAUL MATTHEW: Where is the dynamism in SA’s trade policy?

Trade policy is a tool that can be used to support economic development, yet ours has been static for at least the past 10 years
Opinion
4 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Trade policy is the rotten apple spoiling agricultural exports despite advances

SA would be best served if its market access is diversified beyond Africa and Europe
Opinion
1 week ago

Q&A: What’s happening with the African Continental Free Trade Area?

Covid-19 delayed the implementation of the R50-trillion economic bloc
Companies
2 weeks ago

Patel says localisation drive will not derail Africa’s free trade deal

Trade minister says concerns localisation policy will rile trade partners are unfounded
National
2 weeks ago

LUDOVICO SANGES: End import duties on hot rolled coil to be beneficiated for local market

The imported hot rolled coil Duferco undertakes should be more than enough to qualify as localisation
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The future of the EFF
Opinion / Columnists
2.
WAYNE BORCHARDT: Woolworths blunder a lesson in ...
Opinion
3.
POLO LETEKA RADEBE: African Bank can finally ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Ebrahim Patel is right to push for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MOHAMED A EL-ERIAN: Supply is the economy’s ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Let’s see the proof

Opinion / Letters

Tariff undercutting fails poultry and cotton sectors

Opinion

TELITA SNYCKERS: Patel’s opaque ‘master plans’ suit SA’s oligarchs — and few ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.