LETTER: How is IRR polarising?
Stephen Nthite should appreciate how hard the organisation works to unite South Africans against those who wish to divide us
30 September 2021 - 16:40
Stephen Nthite submits that the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has “contributed to the politics of polarisation” (“IRR stokes politics of polarisation”, September 28).
How are we divisive? All our work is driven by our strongly held classically liberal principles, which are directed entirely to the betterment of SA society.
To this end our purpose includes challenging the divisiveness that underlies much of what passes for politics.
I recommend our website (irr.org.za) to Nthite to appreciate how hard and seriously we work at uniting South Africans against those who wish to divide us.
Sara Gon
Institute of Race Relations
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.