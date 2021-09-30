Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How is IRR polarising?

Stephen Nthite should appreciate how hard the organisation works to unite South Africans against those who wish to divide us

30 September 2021 - 16:40
Stephen Nthite submits that the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has “contributed to the politics of polarisation” (“IRR stokes politics of polarisation”, September 28).

How are we divisive? All our work is driven by our strongly held classically liberal principles, which are directed entirely to the betterment of SA society.

To this end our purpose includes challenging the divisiveness that underlies much of what passes for politics.

I recommend our website (irr.org.za) to Nthite to appreciate how hard and seriously we work at uniting South Africans against those who wish to divide us.

Sara Gon
Institute of Race Relations

LETTER: IRR stokes politics of polarisation

It is to be hoped the institute changes before it reaches a point of no return
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Broadside against IRR out of touch with modern objectives

The Institute of Race Relations was formed in the apartheid era  but times have changed
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: IRR would do us a far greater service by honouring its legacy

Institute needs to query why it has lost so much influence in present day SA
Opinion
4 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.