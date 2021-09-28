Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IRR stokes politics of polarisation

It is to be hoped the institute changes before it reaches a point of no return

28 September 2021 - 15:12
From 1990 to 1994 I was a beneficiary of a five-year scholarship from USAID, administered by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR). I was so proud of the IRR until I realised that politically they have recently contributed to the politics of polarising South Africans. It is a shame. I hope they change before they reach a point of no return.

Stephen Nthite
Via email

LETTER: IRR would do us a far greater service by honouring its legacy

Institute needs to query why it has lost so much influence in present day SA
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: IRR holds the liberal line against the left

The state of SA today should spark deep embarrassment on the part of the activists who helped bring it about
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: IRR betrays the legacy of its founders

The Institute of Race Relations should rename itself or return to work that creates greater understanding of the racial groups
Opinion
1 week ago
