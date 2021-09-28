LETTER: IRR stokes politics of polarisation
It is to be hoped the institute changes before it reaches a point of no return
28 September 2021 - 15:12
From 1990 to 1994 I was a beneficiary of a five-year scholarship from USAID, administered by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR). I was so proud of the IRR until I realised that politically they have recently contributed to the politics of polarising South Africans. It is a shame. I hope they change before they reach a point of no return.
Stephen Nthite
Via email
