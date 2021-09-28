LETTER: Competent cadres are harder to catch

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for competent people to be appointed in municipalities, but competence can be a double-edged sword. The more competent the official, the more difficult it is to catch them stealing.

Dr Leon Jacobson, Sasolburg

