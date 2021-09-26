Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We have to face up to the reality that a living must be made, not given

It is a great pity to have well intentioned people argue among themselves about what should be done

26 September 2021 - 14:42
Workers in a clothing factory in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
You gave a lot of space to the collective who are critical of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR betrays the legacy of its founders”, September 20). 

It is well known that the IRR played a brave and necessary role in bringing attention to the injustices of apartheid and the fight against inequality. But that there is still much work to be done is clear for all to see, as is the fact that no progress has been made to reduce inequality under ANC government.

That a different emphasis is necessary with different tools is presumably inarguable. It is a great pity to have well intentioned people argue among themselves about what should be done.

I would have thought it obvious that whatever we try to do the great enabler would be to create jobs, to provide families with an income. No amount of collegiate well-meaning will achieve that.  Only the market can. Human rights are no good to a foodless child. We simply have to face up to the reality that a living must be made, not given.

I admired Gareth Van Onselen's most recent column (“The ANC’s contempt for excellence”, September 13). There is a mulish refusal in the ANC to acknowledge that we have the wrong drivers at the wheel of the national bus. That we may all perish at the bottom of the precipice is acceptable to the ANC as long as it is a collective death.

I have also always admired the Freedom Foundation's work. Peter Hain, lifelong socialist and Labour peer, talks about the necessity of change because we are on the brink of bankruptcy. If the IRR stands with this viewpoint, as I believe it does, long may its work continue. The Brookes faction needs to find a way to supplement that effort if it is to remain relevant.

Barry Hay, Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s contempt for excellence

Majoritarianism is how the governing party protects itself — and mediocrity is what it delivers
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: IRR would do us a far greater service by honouring its legacy

Institute needs to query why it has lost so much influence in present day SA
Opinion
4 hours ago
